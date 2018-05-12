Telangana MP requests CM Chandrasekhar Rao to set up Balamitra courts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP B Vinod Kumar on Friday requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to set up Balamitra courts in all the districts of Telangana. Kumar stated that 1,955 cases were registered in state in 2017 under POCSO Act and 905 cases were still pending. Only two convictions took place. He also urged the Chief Minister to increase the Juvenile Justice Fund to Rs10 crore.

Vinod Kumar submitted the declaration taken at the recently held “Bangaru Telangana - Balamitra Sadassu” at Karimnagar. The TRS MP said that the Chief Minister responded to the proposals positively. He held a meeting on Thursday with the representatives of Bachapan Bachao Andolan also.

The other proposals submitted to the Chief Minister by Vinod Kumar included setting up of special police wing for the protection of children, to bring out a state level policy for the protection of the children, the setting up of child welfare committees at all districts and appointment of district prohibition officers as per the Juvenile Justice Act. Kumar also wanted the Chief Minister to give 5 per cent reservations to orphans in residential schools.

Vinod Kumar also informed the CM that the total child population in Telangana aged between 0-18 was 35 per cent. Out of this, 52 per cent were boys and 49 per cent were girls. The population of children aged between 15 and 18 years were eight per cent. The child birth registration, under five years, was 83 per cent in the state.