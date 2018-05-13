Home States Telangana

As Karnataka polls ends, Amit Shah to focus on Telangana: Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

Amit Shah would tour the state in June to prepare the Telangana BJP party cadre for the 2019 polls.

Published: 13th May 2018 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Karnataka polls are over, BJP leadership would be concentrating on Telangana, BJP state chief K Laxman announced. He said party national president Amit Shah would tour the state in June to prepare the party cadre for the 2019 polls.Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Laxman said the party leadership was keen on winning seats in Telangana. “We see a lot of scope of party’s growth in Telangana. Amit Shah’s visit will boost the cadres’ morale. BJP is the only alternative to TRS in the state,”he claimed. 

“CM KCR is afraid of the rise of BJP. Hence, KCR is talking about federal front. He is forming the front to help Congress. He is acting at the behest of Congress,” Laxman alleged. Commenting on Rythu Bandhu scheme, the BJP state chief alleged the financial incentive scheme was not useful for the farmers as the state government had failed in providing remunerative prices to farmers and compensation for crop losses. “This scheme is not a financial incentive for farmers but an investment of TRS for general polls. TRS has come up with the scheme not to help the farmers but to ensure their votes in the upcoming polls,” he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah Telangana polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
A monkey Drinking a cool drinks in hot day in collectors office in vellore PHOTO By DINESH

Temperature breaches 44 degree Celsius​ mark in Telangana 

Several ULBs in Telangana yet to start online services

TSCHE-American Telugu Assn ink MoU

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate