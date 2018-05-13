As Karnataka polls ends, Amit Shah to focus on Telangana: Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Karnataka polls are over, BJP leadership would be concentrating on Telangana, BJP state chief K Laxman announced. He said party national president Amit Shah would tour the state in June to prepare the party cadre for the 2019 polls.Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Laxman said the party leadership was keen on winning seats in Telangana. “We see a lot of scope of party’s growth in Telangana. Amit Shah’s visit will boost the cadres’ morale. BJP is the only alternative to TRS in the state,”he claimed.

“CM KCR is afraid of the rise of BJP. Hence, KCR is talking about federal front. He is forming the front to help Congress. He is acting at the behest of Congress,” Laxman alleged. Commenting on Rythu Bandhu scheme, the BJP state chief alleged the financial incentive scheme was not useful for the farmers as the state government had failed in providing remunerative prices to farmers and compensation for crop losses. “This scheme is not a financial incentive for farmers but an investment of TRS for general polls. TRS has come up with the scheme not to help the farmers but to ensure their votes in the upcoming polls,” he alleged.