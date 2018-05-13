BJP asks warangal workers to strengthen party at grassroots

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: With the saffron party state leadership considering Warangal as the place where it finds a chance to win seats in the upcoming general election after Hyderabad, the party has started concentrating more in the region. It has begun taking up an exercise to strengthen its base at grassroots level. The party state leadership is focusing on strengthening the basic party unit at the booth level and has asked its district leaders to take up massive campaign to reach out to people of the Warangal city. The state leadership has asked its district unit to “spread the word of the misrule” and highlight the shortcomings of the K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government.

The BJP leadership has asked its cadres to corner the State government by raising issues like agrarian crisis, ruling TRS unfulfilled promises and alleged corruption in government projects. They have also been instructed to bring in awareness among people about the Central schemes introduced by Narendra Modi government.

The local leaders have been told to take up massive campaign in two constituencies of Warangal city- Warangal West and East. The party State leadership feels that it stands a chance of winning the Warangal West seat currently represented by TRS MLA D Vinay Bhaskar. Party leaders like former MLAs Dharma Rao and T Rajeshwar Rao have been doing ground work for the past two years.

They have been making efforts to attract youth into the party’s fold. Even party Warangal urban president Rao Padma has been playing active role and taking up public issues on a regular basis. She has been touring the district extensively and interacting with people. In fact, she has now become the face of BJP in the Warangal city. Sources said Rao Padma is aiming for Warangal West ticket and has been lobbying with state leadership for the past few months. On the other hand, party senior Dharma Rao is also expecting Warangal West ticket.

Difficult to dent into Warangal East

Since Warangal East is represented by powerful Konda Surekha of the ruling party, the saffron party leadership see it difficult to dent into her area as she holds good command among voters. However, with Konda couple reportedly planning to join their parent party Congress, saffron brigade sees some light of hope as they feel that they could gain in a triangular fight between Congress, TRS and BJP