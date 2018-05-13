Congress to follow BJP poll mantra to win upcoming general elections in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Congress leadership has decided to follow the footsteps of the BJP’s success mantra in Gujarat to win the coming general elections in the state. The district Congress leaders received directions from the TPCC leaders to strengthen the party polling booth committees in all the Assembly constituencies in the state. According to Congress party leaders, they already constituted polling booth committees each comprising of 10 to 15 members. Each member will take care of 50 voters of respective polling booth.

The polling booth members will be in touch with their voters regularly till the end. Each polling booth will have an in-charge and will supervise the polling booth committees work. The polling booth committee member should submit their progress report to Assembly constituency in-charge regularly. Every Assembly constituency has above 200 polling booths and keeping this in mind the committees are trying to strengthen the party from the grass root level.

As part of TPCC designed internal programme, Senior Congress leader and former Minister P Sudharshan Reddy, who represented three times from Bodhan Assembly constituency, has decided to organise one-day training programme to the all the polling booth committee members of assembly constituency on May 16.

The training programme will be held at a private function hall, where more than 2,000 members are expected to attend the programme. TPCC official spokesperson Dasuju Sravan, MLA G Chinnareddy and several other leaders will attend the training programme. While speaking to Express Congress leader P Sudharshan Reddy said, “People have already decided to vote for Congress party in the coming elections and with all these programmes we will strengthen our party at the grass root level.”

DCC president Taher Bin Hamdan said that Bodhan Assembly constituency polling booth network will become a role model to other Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. “We will advise all the other Assembly constituency in charges to take up same programme to strengthen the party at grass root level,’’ DCC president said.