NIT Warangal launches Artificial Intelligence certification program

NIT Warangal has partnered with SIG Big Data Analytics of CSI to launch a certificate programme in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning exclusively for working professionals.

Combination of technological breakthroughs such as artificial intelligence, blockchains and Internet of Things is the fourth industrial revolution.

WARANGAL: National Institute of Technology, Warangal(NITW) on Saturday launched a certification programme on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Hyderabad for working professionals. The certification programme comprises over 350 hours of classroom and lab sessions, mentor sessions, workshops and hackathons. The programme would commence from June 9 in Hyderabad for an initial batch of 60.

According to NIT director NV Ramana Rao, E&ICT Academy of NIT, Warangal has partnered with SIG Big Data Analytics of CSI to launch a certificate programme in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning exclusively for working professionals. “This is the first step in leveraging academic and industry resources to up-skill people in the fields of Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, IoT, Data Mining, Security and Privacy. I am looking forward to set up various centers of excellence and R&D Labs along with training in emerging technologies including AI and ML in the near future,” he stated.

As execution partner for this programme, the company had segmented targeted working professionals into up-skilling, cross-skilling and re-skilling and identified relevant career transformation partners, said Surya Putchala, CEO of Zettamine Labs. “In lieu of a capstone project, we have put together a special 4 weekend module that focuses on use cases derived from actual industry projects,” he said.‘‘India suffers in quality of university education and building ecosystems of multi-disciplinary stakeholders and this  program will address both these challenges,” said   BVR Mohan Reddy, chairman of Cyient.

Artificial Intelligence

