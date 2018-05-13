PDS rice scam: Congress demands Civil Supplies Minister Etela Rajender’s resignation

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: It is a litmus test for Civil Supplies Minister Etela Rajender. It may be recalled that about two days back, the minister’s follower and TRS leader Shila Srinivas was nabbed red-handed while transporting four lorries of PDS rice in Huzurabad. Srinivas is also president of Huzurabad mandal rice millers association.

The issue assumed a political colour when on Saturday Congress leader and Huzurabad assembly constituency in-charge Padi Koushik Reddy demanded that the accused be booked under PD Act. Reddy alleged that Srinivas was a benami of Etela Rajender. If government did not take any action against the accused, Congress would intensify protests, Reddy warned.

He also demanded to include the Civil Supplies Minister as A1 accused and that the minister should resign taking moral responsibility. Meanwhile, Etela ordered an enquiry into the incident. He told Civil Supplies Commissioner Akun Sabharwal to detain the accused under PD Act and suspend the responsible officers immediately. The Chief Minister Office too has ordered an enquiry.