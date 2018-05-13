Home States Telangana

Several ULBs in Telangana yet to start online services

Director of Municipal Administration says disciplinary action will be taken against commissioners accepting applications manually

Published: 13th May 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the State is advocating the government departments for implementation of online services to reduce delays and check corruption, many of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana have not yet started the online applications for many services causing inconvenience to citizens.
In spite of instructions issued by the Telangana Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) and giving capacity building training, several ULBs have not started the online applications such as trade licenses, trade license renewal, water tap connections, vacant land tax assessment and advertisements tax etc which leads to non-encouragement in receiving and processing of online applications under taxes and non-taxes and also non-implementation of reforms under Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the ULBs.

Though some ULBs are receiving online applications, they are keeping them pending beyond the time limits resulting in untold hardships to the applicants.On verification of status report on ULB wise online service, it is found that many of the ULBs are not disposing the online applications  including those for mutation, trade license, trade renewal, water tap, advertisements, property tax assessment, vacant land tax assessment, Development Permission Management System (DPMS) within time frame as per service level agreement under EoDB.

Unhappy over the non-implementation over the reforms under EoDB, Telangana DMA  TK Sreedevi directed the ULB Municipal Commissioners that urban local bodies where online services for taxes and non-taxes have not yet started should start the same immediately. The DMA directed that no manual applications under taxes or non-taxes should be encouraged in any of the ULBs. 

Also, disciplinary action would be initiated against those commissioners who were found accepting applications manually instead of the online mode.To fix the responsibilities on the municipal commissioners, ULBs concerned should issue certificate at the end of every month that no applications have been received manually and all the received applications disposed online, the directions said.   

The DMA director also issued directions to the Regional Director-cum-Appellate Commissioner of Municipal Administration of Hyderabad and Warangal regions to monitor the status of online applications with respective ULBs and inform the same to the DMA. Further they are directed to train the Municipal Commissioners for capacity building and monitoring online applications.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
A monkey Drinking a cool drinks in hot day in collectors office in vellore PHOTO By DINESH

Temperature breaches 44 degree Celsius​ mark in Telangana 

TSCHE-American Telugu Assn ink MoU

Osmania University student leaders slam government for issuing GO to prosecute 7

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate