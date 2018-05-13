Telangana hi-tech temples: e-ticket system at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy soon

NAVEEN KUMAR T By

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The temples of Telangana are not untouched by technology. Keeping up with the advent in technology, in a move to introduce e-ticket system at the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, a technical team from the Information Technology department held discussions with the temple authorities regarding the temple Arjitha sevas in the recent past. A team of technical experts, led by Project Manager of Information Technology department, Ruchita, visited the Vemulawada temple discussed the nuances of the system with the temple Executive Officer Dusa Rajeshwar.

They were provided the required information regarding the Arjitha Sevas of the temple. Not just this, the Endowments department is also contemplating to introduce e-ticket system in popular temples in places including Vemulawada, Basara, Bhadrachalam and Yadadri. The department has already introduced the e-ticket system on a pilot basis at the Lord Ganesha temple in Secunderabad.

e-ticket system to save time, say officials Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, one of the major temples in the state, every year sees about over one crore devotees who come visiting for darshan.

If devotees want to buy tickets for Arjitha Sevas and rooms, they have to come to the temple town.

However, if the e-tickets are introduced, they can buy tickets from across the globe, the temple EO said. Once this service comes into being, there would be n tenders and tickets printing process. The time delay and staff crunch will be brought down.



‘All seva tickets to be computerised’

The e-ticket system is easy and leaves no scope for the re-sale. In the past, tickets used to be resold and devotees had to suffer a lot. The entire Arjitha Sevas will be computerised for e-ticketing system. Temple authorities informed that all the required information had been submitted to the IT department. Once completed, the e-ticketing system software will be introduced at the Vemulawada temple. Endowments minister A Indrakaran Reddy has directed the department to cooperate with the Information Technology department .