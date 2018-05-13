Temperature breaches 44 degree Celsius​ mark in Telangana 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail on Sunday, at one or two pockets in Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Mancherial, Niazamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Sircilla and Karimnagar. Hyderabad too registered maximum temperatures between 40-42 degree Celsius at most places and highest temperature was recorded at 42.1 degree in Bahadurpura. The highest temperature in the state was recorded at 44.2 degree at Bellampally in Mancherial district.