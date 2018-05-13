TSCHE-American Telugu Assn ink MoU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad: In a bid to facilitate the development of collaborative and mutually beneficial programmes for enhancement of intellectual life and cultural development in Telangana, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with American Telugu Association. Both institutions have agreed to support mutual interest and research in higher education.

T Papi Reddy, chairman, TSCHE, said the MoU will promote cooperation and coordination of educational institutions and explore the scope for interaction with industry and other related establishments, and encourage innovations in curricular development, restructuring of courses and updating syllabi in varsity and colleges.