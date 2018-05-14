Centre keenly observing Rythu Bandhu sche4me, says Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said Centre and other States were keenly watching the implementation of Rythu Bandhu scheme, aimed at providing investment support to farmers, “as the novel welfare scheme is being appreciated across the country.”

“Our aim is to ensure that this welfare scheme is implemented across the country for the benefit of the ryots. That was the reason behind our government’s act of issuing advertisements in newspapers in various States,” he said.

Rama Rao distributed new pattadar passbooks and Rythu Bandhu cheques at Konaraopet, Rudrangi and Tangallapalli Mandals of Rajanna-Siricilla district on Sunday. More than 30 farmers came forward to give up their farm input assistance in Tangallapalli village, during the occasion.

While taking part in these programmes, along with Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu, Karimnagar Zilla Parishad chairperson Tula Uma and Rajanna Sircilla district collector D Krishna Bhasker, KTR exuded confidence that the scheme will bring another green revolution in the State. He called upon people to teach a fitting lesson to the leaders belonging to Congress Party, who are criticising Rythu Bandhu. KTR said no one had helped the farmers in Telangana in the last 70 years. But, now, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had done it through Rythu Bandhu scheme, he added.

“Telangana is the only State in the entire country which is providing 24x7 power to farm sector free of cost. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has introduced several welfare measures for the well being of farmers in the State in the past four years. TS is the first state to provide `5 lakh insurance cover to ryots. For the welfare of farmers `17,000 crore worth crop loans were waived for 38 lakh farmers,” he said.

Special drive for issuance of cheques

According to IT Minister KTR, the State government will conduct a special drive to issue Rythu Bandhu cheques to farmers, who went to Gulf countries in search of employment. The special drive will be held on May 17.