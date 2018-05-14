Home States Telangana

My husband is being treated as a terrorist, says former Hyderabad history-sheeter's wife

What raised doubts on Sheikh Waheed, according to the police, was the fact that he had been travelling between Mumbai and Hyderbad for the last four months. 

Published: 14th May 2018 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What raised doubts on Sheikh Waheed, according to the police, was the fact that he had been travelling between Mumbai and Hyderbad for the last four months.  Family members, however, say that he had travelled twice to Mumbai regarding setting up of a new garment store ahead of Ramzan.
His fear-stricken family members residing at Madannapet shared with Express that Waheed was being falsely implicated in the latest Arms Act case in Mumbai.

At the time of search, which went on for two hours, there were five women and three children at the home. They said that Waheed was arrested on May 5 and family was informed only on May 9.
“Upon receiving information about the arrest, his parents left for Mumbai on the same day. Their phone has been switched off for the last two days. We are worried about them too now,” said Heena Begum, Waheed’s wife. She said that Waheed was planning to start a new garment store in the city as Ramzan season is around the corner. “For this, he got in touch with his friends in Mumbai.

This is the reason why he has been visiting Mumbai for the last four months,” said Heena. Meanwhile, police officials called him, booked him a ticket and asked him to reach Mumbai, and then arrested him, she added.

“My husband stopped all illegal activities long ago and he has been acquitted in all the cases he was allegedly involved in. It seems like the police have forced him to accept the crimes. They are treating him as a terrorist, but my husband is innocent,” she further said.   

After he was acquitted, he started working in a function hall. He is the sole bread-winner of our family. Waheed’s neighbours also claimed that he is not a trouble-maker and leads a dignified life. The family is requesting the State government to help release him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sheikh Waheed Hyderabad history-sheeter's 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Telangana’s only government leather institute struggles to sustain

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy criticises KCR of cheating Singareni workers

TJAC will continue to work as watchdog in Telangana, says new chairman K Raghu

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'