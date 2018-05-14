My husband is being treated as a terrorist, says former Hyderabad history-sheeter's wife

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What raised doubts on Sheikh Waheed, according to the police, was the fact that he had been travelling between Mumbai and Hyderbad for the last four months. Family members, however, say that he had travelled twice to Mumbai regarding setting up of a new garment store ahead of Ramzan.

His fear-stricken family members residing at Madannapet shared with Express that Waheed was being falsely implicated in the latest Arms Act case in Mumbai.

At the time of search, which went on for two hours, there were five women and three children at the home. They said that Waheed was arrested on May 5 and family was informed only on May 9.

“Upon receiving information about the arrest, his parents left for Mumbai on the same day. Their phone has been switched off for the last two days. We are worried about them too now,” said Heena Begum, Waheed’s wife. She said that Waheed was planning to start a new garment store in the city as Ramzan season is around the corner. “For this, he got in touch with his friends in Mumbai.

This is the reason why he has been visiting Mumbai for the last four months,” said Heena. Meanwhile, police officials called him, booked him a ticket and asked him to reach Mumbai, and then arrested him, she added.

“My husband stopped all illegal activities long ago and he has been acquitted in all the cases he was allegedly involved in. It seems like the police have forced him to accept the crimes. They are treating him as a terrorist, but my husband is innocent,” she further said.

After he was acquitted, he started working in a function hall. He is the sole bread-winner of our family. Waheed’s neighbours also claimed that he is not a trouble-maker and leads a dignified life. The family is requesting the State government to help release him.