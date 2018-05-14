Home States Telangana

Telangana Mazdoor Union members meet panel headed by the Finance Minister Etela Rajender

They met the three-member ministerial subcommittee headed by the Finance Minister Etela Rajender and raised their grievances and put forth their demands.

Published: 14th May 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:44 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU), a recognised union of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), on Sunday met the three-member ministerial subcommittee headed by the Finance Minister Etela Rajender and raised their grievances and put forth their demands.

The talks were held at a time when the unions had threatened to go on a strike from May 21, protesting against non-implemented pay scale revisions and retirement benefits among other issues. According to Rajender, the sub-committee had listened to the unions’ views. The Finance Minister promised that the panel would present their issues before Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is expected to meet the unions on May 16. The sub-committee will submit its report to the Chief Minister on May 15 itself.

“We set forth a memorandum with over 70 grievances and demands. We have demanded that retirement benefits are hiked by 50% and in the coming years over 18,000 TSRTC employees will retire but no steps have been taken to replace them,” V Thirupathi, president TMU said.

