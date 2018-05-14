TJAC will continue to work as watchdog in Telangana, says new chairman K Raghu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) will continue to work as a watchdog in the State to question the anti-people’s policies of government. This was announced by the organisation’s new chairman K Raghu. Raghu, who was elected as the new chairman of the organisation, during TJAC’s extended executive meeting held on Sunday, said the organisation will strive hard to exert pressure on the State government to resolve people’s issue.

Prof Itikyala Purushotham was elected as the convenor of the organisation. According to sources, even though Prof M Kodandaram had bid adieu to the TJAC, following the launch of a new political outfit, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), the TJAC will act as a frontal organisation to the TJS, by holding meetings with intelligentsia and students’ unions so as to mould their opinion in favour of policies of TJS.