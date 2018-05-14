Home States Telangana

TJAC will continue to work as watchdog in Telangana, says new chairman K Raghu

Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) will continue to work as a watchdog in the State to question the anti-people’s policies of government.

Published: 14th May 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) will continue to work as a watchdog in the State to question the anti-people’s policies of government. This was announced by the organisation’s new chairman K Raghu. Raghu, who was elected as the new chairman of the organisation, during TJAC’s extended executive meeting held on Sunday, said the organisation will strive hard to exert pressure on the State government to resolve people’s issue.

Prof Itikyala Purushotham was elected as the convenor of the organisation. According to sources, even though Prof M Kodandaram had bid adieu to the TJAC, following the launch of a new political outfit, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), the TJAC will act as a frontal organisation to the TJS, by holding meetings with intelligentsia and students’ unions so as to mould their opinion in favour of policies of TJS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TJAC K Raghu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Telangana’s only government leather institute struggles to sustain

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy criticises KCR of cheating Singareni workers

Will cut tongues of critics: Telangana finance minister Etela Rajender

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'