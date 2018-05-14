TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy criticises KCR of cheating Singareni workers

By Express News Service

MANCHERIAL: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of cheating the Singareni workers and called upon them to defeat the ruling TRS in the 2019 polls.

Addressing a public meeting at Government Degree College Grounds in Mancherial on Sunday night as part of next phase of Congress Praja Chaitanya bus yatra,Uttam said Singareni workers, their unions and their families had been repeatedly cheated by the TRS government. He said the TRS government had duped the Singareni employees on the issue of dependent jobs, regularisation of contract workers, resumption of services of dismissed employees, `10 lakh housing loan, a super speciality hospital, IT exemption for Singareni staff and other promises.

Turning to Rythu Bandhu scheme, the TPCC announced that the Congress Party supports payment of `4,000 per acre to farmers. The then asked as to why TRS government had not made the same payment to farmers in the last four years of its regime. “CM KCR’s neglect led over 4,500 farmers to suicide and just a few months before elections, he is playing gimmicks to showcase himself as farmer friendly,” Uttam criticised. He pointed out that the State government had not spent money to pay compensation to families of farmers who committed suicide.

“KCR had no money to procure cotton to prevent farmers from committing suicide. He had no time to even console any family. TRS government did not clear Fee Reimbursement dues for poor students. It did not spend money to procure cotton, chilli or paddy in crisis,” he said. Leader of Opposition K Jana Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, V Hanumantha Rao, D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, P Sabitha Indira Reddy and others addressed the gathering.