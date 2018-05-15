Home States Telangana

Enquiry ordered against Telangana special operations team over 'bribery'

The commissioner has recently received an audio clip from the mother of Iliyas Nawab, a history-sheeter living under Balapur police station limits.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the allegations that Rachakonda special operations team sleuths have taken Rs 4 lakh bribe from the family of a history-sheeter, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat ordered an enquiry.

The commissioner has recently received an audio clip from the mother of Iliyas Nawab, a history-sheeter living under Balapur police station limits, that some personnel from SOT have allegedly taken a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from them to do some favours.The commissioner asked DCP (Admin) N Prakash Reddy to conduct an enquiry and submit a detailed report to him at the earliest.

