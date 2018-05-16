Home States Telangana

BJP’s victory march in South has begun: Telangana unit chief K Laxman

BJP national president Amit Shah's next focus will be on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as the party's leadership is firm on capturing power in the Telugu land in 2019, he added.

Published: 16th May 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman and veteran leader Bandaru Dattatreya celebrate BJP’s victory in Hyderabad on Tuesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that BJP’s “victory march” in South India has begun with the party’s good performance in the Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP state unit chief K Laxman has said the party will now concentrate on the two Telugu-speaking states.

BJP national president Amit Shah’s next focus will be on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as the party’s leadership is firm on capturing power in the Telugu land in 2019, he added. Addressing the media along with  Bandaru Dattatreya, G Kishan Reddy and others here on Tuesday, he said, “Amit Shah is coming to TS in June. We are going to strengthen our party at the polling booth level. We will organise door-to-door visits in each village to publicise Modi government’s schemes and expose TRS failures.”

Laxman claimed that Telugus living in Karnataka rejected the call given by N Chandrababu Naidu (AP) and K Chandrasekhar Rao (TS) not to vote for the BJPs. “While the AP CM asked the Telugu voters to defeat the BJP by  voting for the Congress, KCR had gone to Bengaluru and appealed to Telugu voters to back JD(S). But, the two CMs were taught a befitting lesson by the Telugu electors. Its a clear indication that the Telugus in AP and TS too are ready to embrace the BJP as they are fed up with the corrupt and family rule in AP and TS respectively,” Laxman said.

“Congress is a sinking ship in Telangana. The writing is on the wall for it. It is going to vanish from the state after the 2019 polls,” Laxman, Dattatreya and Kishan Reddy said and claimed that people of the country were rejecting AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.Earlier in the day, BJP leaders organised victory celebrations across the state. Sweets were distributed at the state  headquarters of BJP here.

There was celebration at Warangal BJP office too. Speaking to reporters in Warangal, former MLAs Dharma Rao and T Rajeshwar Rao said that after Karnataka results they became confident that the party would achieve similar victory in Telangana and defeat the TRS.

Telugus backed BJP: Dattatreya

Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya said that all Telugu people in Karnataka have solidly backed the BJP. “The verdict given by Telugus in Karnataka is a slap on the face of both Naidu and KCR,” he said. He exuded confidence that the saffron party would storm to power in AP and TS in 2019 as Telugus wanted clean and effective governance.

