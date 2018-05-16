Karnataka defeat a clarion call for Telangana Congress to strengthen party base

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following Congress’ humiliating drubbing in Karnataka polls, clamour is rising in the grand old party to strengthen its base among its traditional voters such as SCs, STs, minorities and people belonging to weaker sections. Demand is also growing to take measures to fortify the party at polling booth level in every village in the run-up to the 2019 polls, like the way BJP did in neighbouring Karnataka.

Congress leaders in Telangana say that internal squabbles, poor booth level management and anti-establishment factor led to the party’s defeat in Karnataka. They are of the view that in the wake of Karnataka poll debacle, AICC high command might overhaul the TPCC, besides forging an alliance with all opposition parties.

Party veteran V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday told Express that all the seniors in Telangana Congress should bury their differences in order to make the party come to power. “Instead of quarrelling as to who should be the CM candidate from the party, all the seniors should first together to fight against the TRS. Once party wins the elections, AICC president Rahul Gandhi will decide the CM candidate,” he said.

Ascribing the grand-old party’s downfall in Karnataka to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Rao advocated for reintroduction of paper ballot system for polls in the country. The leader, who belongs to Backward Classes (BCs), then suggested to his party leadership to focus on winning the hearts of weaker sections of people, who were one-time supporters to the Congress Party.

Some other seniors in the party are of the view that their party leadership should intensify efforts to stitch in a rainbow coalition against the TRS. There are talks that following the bitter experience in Karnataka, the AICC high command might overhaul the TPCC in order to prepare the party for 2019. When asked about this possibility, another leader said, “TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy should not be removed from the post at this juncture, as he has gradually gained control over the party and has been organising various mass-contract programmes.”