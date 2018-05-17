Home States Telangana

2019 general election mandate will be like Karnataka; Federal Front will play key role: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Rao said the agenda of the proposed Federal Front would be prepared within two months and the Front would materialise before 2019 elections.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Karnataka got a fractured mandate as he had predicted earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the country would witness such a situation after the next general elections in 2019.  He hoped that his proposed Federal Front would play a key role in national politics.

Rao said the agenda of the proposed Federal Front would be prepared within two months and the Front would materialise before 2019 elections.  “Our agenda will be our main weapon. The proposed Front is not a mere political front. We want to bring in qualitative changes in all aspects. Our Front will be a consortium of regional parties. It will begin its journey with a bang, once the agenda is finalised,” the Chief Minister said, while speaking to reporters here on Wednesday night. 

The Chief Minister said his Federal Front would strive for “structural changes” across the country.  “Akhilesh Yadav in UP and Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal are big forces. Likewise, all the forces in other states too will join the Front,” he said adding that the Front would be an alignment of certain forces in different states.Rao said he would soon meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to seek their support for the Front.

