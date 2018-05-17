Home States Telangana

After stung by Karnataka poll debacle, Telangana Congress mulls starting digital campaign

Congress Party leaders in the State, after stung by their party’s poll debacle in Karnataka, have decided to prepare their cadre to undertake effective digital campaign both online and offline.

Published: 17th May 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Congress Party leaders in the State, after stung by their party’s poll debacle in Karnataka, have decided to prepare their cadre to undertake effective digital campaign both online and offline to create awareness among masses about the TRS government’s alleged failures in the run-up to the 2019 polls. As part of this, senior Congress leader and former minister P Sudarshan Reddy has taken initiative to implement this strategy as per AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s directions.

Reddy on Wednesday organised a meeting for party’s activists at polling booth level at a function hall in Bodhan on Wednesday. During the meeting, organised for Bodhan Assembly constituency workers, Reddy said the party cadre should start polling booth level campaign by comparing the previous Congress regime and present TRS government in welfare and development sectors. 

During the meeting, TPCC leaders explained TRS government’s alleged failures and misdeeds through digital presentation with audio and video clips. They also made an attempt to project the CM as a person who is against weaker sections, by recalling the fact that the then deputy chief minister Rajaiah was removed from the post forcibly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Karnataka poll TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Now, a luxurious motorhome for Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to campaign for 2019 polls

Telangana legal metrology department to take on hotels charging above MRP for bottled water

Take safety measures at flyovers: Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls