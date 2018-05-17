After stung by Karnataka poll debacle, Telangana Congress mulls starting digital campaign

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Congress Party leaders in the State, after stung by their party’s poll debacle in Karnataka, have decided to prepare their cadre to undertake effective digital campaign both online and offline to create awareness among masses about the TRS government’s alleged failures in the run-up to the 2019 polls. As part of this, senior Congress leader and former minister P Sudarshan Reddy has taken initiative to implement this strategy as per AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s directions.

Reddy on Wednesday organised a meeting for party’s activists at polling booth level at a function hall in Bodhan on Wednesday. During the meeting, organised for Bodhan Assembly constituency workers, Reddy said the party cadre should start polling booth level campaign by comparing the previous Congress regime and present TRS government in welfare and development sectors.

During the meeting, TPCC leaders explained TRS government’s alleged failures and misdeeds through digital presentation with audio and video clips. They also made an attempt to project the CM as a person who is against weaker sections, by recalling the fact that the then deputy chief minister Rajaiah was removed from the post forcibly.