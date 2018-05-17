Home States Telangana

Congress leader Revanth Reddy attacks Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao over Congress-JD (S) deal

The Congress and the TRS were in a fresh round of verbal duel on Wednesday following Karnataka Assembly poll results.

Published: 17th May 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress and the TRS were in a fresh round of verbal duel on Wednesday following Karnataka Assembly poll results. While Congress leader A Revanth Reddy wanted to know the response of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Janata Dal (Secular) leadership’s decision to accept the support of Congress to form government in Karnataka, TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar said Karnataka polls had proved that regional parties were going to play a key role in the country and in govt formation at the Centre after the general election in 2019.

EARLY POLLS? 
Following BJP’s good performance in Karnataka, political parties in Telangana now predict that PM Narendra Modi might opt for simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state Assemblies in November/December this year. 

While TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy has been predicting this for the past few months, some other leaders of the Congress are of the view that as opposition parties in the country are still unable to join forces to take on the BJP-led NDA, Modi might opt for early polls to cash in opposition disunity.

