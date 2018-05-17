Take safety measures at flyovers: Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday directed GHMC officials to take all sorts of safety measures for the under construction flyovers in the city. As flyovers are being constructed at several places as part of Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in the city, Rama Rao during the meeting directed the GHMC officials to take precautionary measures at all the civil works like construction of flyovers, 2 BHK houses and other big civil work.

The minister directed the officials to put indicators, erect barricades and set up traffic diversion boards at all the civil works in the city. During the meeting, GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy told Rama Rao that they were taking all precautionary measures and there were no accidents at any place.