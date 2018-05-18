 Depressed over unnatural death of family members, youth commits suicide in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old youth, who was reportedly vexed with his life, hanged himself from the ceiling of a fan at a room in Saroornagar. The youth recorded a video before taking the extreme step, which the police recovered later from his phone. Police suspect that the series of suicides by his parents and younger sister drove the youngster to take the extreme step.

The police found two video recordings - one video in which Batkula Sai (21) of Godukondala village in Nalgonda district was sharing that he is ending life and shared about his disinterest in life, while another video in which Sai attempting to hang himself. After a failed attempt, Sai turned off his mobile phone and then committed suicide.

Sai was residing in a shared room along with his friends at Panjala Anil Kumar Colony in Saroornagar. He was working as a marketing executive. Long time ago, Sai's father B Anjaneyulu committed suicide. Anjaneyulu was addicted to alcohol and ended his life in a drunken condition.

A few years later, his mother committed suicide by immolating herself, and his younger sister also committed suicide sometime later. Saroornagar sub-inspector P Ramasuryan said, "Sai was reportedly in depression after a series of unnatural deaths of his family members. On Wednesday night, when his friends went out, Sai committed suicide. He recorded a video in his mobile phone confessing that he missed his family members."

"I am missing my family a lot. I am feeling bad that I could not achieve anything. This is a punishment I am giving to myself, but not due to anyone else. You may assume me as a mentally unstable person, but I have taken this decision. Good Bye everyone," contained the video recovered by the Saroornagar police.

In another video, Sai was seen climbing a chair and tying a cloth to the ceiling fan and then committing suicide. He could not commit suicide and got down from the chair. Minutes later, he turned off the phone and then hanged himself, said SI Ramasuryan. Sai's roommate Venkata Chari, who returned to only see his friend hanging, informed Sai's elder brother B Sudheer immediately and then alerted the Saroornagar police.

The SI said, "Based on the complaint by Sudheer expressing suspicion of his brother's roommates, friends and a maid, they were questioned, however, they seem to have no role in the death. The video clearly shows that Sai was under depression and wanted to end his life." The police recovered the body and handed over it to Sudheer after conducting postmortem at Osmania General Hospital on Thursday and registered a case of suspicious death for the probe.