Domestic violence victims of Telangana allege negligence by judicial authorities

HYDERABAD: G Kavitha Rani, residing in DD Colony, was married NVB Gangadhara Rao who allegedly subjected her to harassment for five years. It’s been 13 years since she started running pillar to post demanding justice.

Meanwhile, her husband took off to Doha even though the police had seized his passport and even while a trial was going on in court. A victim of domestic violence, Kavitha feels she has been cheated. Alleging that several lawyers were colluding with perpetrators of such crimes against women and thereby delaying trials, three victims came forward on Thursday to share their grief during an interaction organised by the Progressive Organisation for Women (POW).

Speaking at the event, Kavitha said she had been subjected to domestic violence since 2005. She approached the Amberpet police and a case was registered.

The cops even seized his passport and produced it in the court. “But Rao managed to get it back anywayrs,” she alleged. He later abandoned Kavitha and her daughter. She neither got any compensation nor was Rao punished for abusing her. “Though I filed a plea in the High Court to look into the matter as my husband has been staying outside the country even after his passport was officially seized by the police, no action has been taken,” she said.

“When I asked the court to give me certified copies of his passport which was said to be in its possession, a copy of passport containing only eight pages was given to me. When I raised the objection, I was again given a copy with empty pages. Finally, after the third plea, a tampered passport copy was given to me,” alleged Kavitha. “My husband harassed me for five years, but the courts are harassing me for the last 13-years by not delivering justice,” said Kavitha.

Another victim Anju Kalpana from AS Rao Nagar, was married in the year 1998 to a person who reportedly lied about his educational qualifications, and left to Australia with the support of Anju’s family in the name of work. Three months later when he came back, the truth came to light and Anju left to Chennai in search of a job. Sandhya, president of Progressive Organisation for Women (POW) alleged “The delay, negligence and corruption in the judiciary are re-victimising women who have faced domestic violence. The recent incident of top Supreme Court judges opening about the discrepancies in the judiciary is also proof that the system is not functioning efficiently.”

Youngsters become agents of change in stopping child marriages

Hyderabad: Seventeen young girls and boys have been identified as leaders to advocate consequences of child marriage as part of a year-long leadership programme that lays special focus on early marriages. The youngsters set up an exhibition at Prasads IMAX on Thursday to spread the message among the common public. Over the year-long programme they were taught about the health and psychological complications that arise among children subjected to early marriages. “There were around 100 youngsters from low income groups where child marriages are rampant.

The name of the campaign is called Mere Life, Mere Faisle and this is part of a nation-wide campaign,” informed Hema Khatri, from Rubaroo, which conducted the programme. The youngsters who hail from minority groups shared that they broke several personal barriers during the course of the programme.