Farmers in Telangana elated over Rythu Bandhu Scheme

Farmers across the state are a happy lot with the introduction of Rythu Bandhu Scheme or the Farmers’ Investment Support Scheme, which was launched on May 10.

Published: 18th May 2018 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers waiting in a queue at a bank to get their Rythu Bandhu cheques encashed in Sangareddy on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A farmer in Medak district -- Tulasidas used to borrow money from private lenders for buying school books for his children. Besides, he would also borrow money from rice mill owners for irrigating crops in his four acre land. Soon, he found himself under a heavy burden of debts. But not anymore.

Under this scheme, the State government will provide Rs 4,000 per acre, per season to every farmer. A total of Rs 3,823.39 crore of the Rs 5618.5 allocated to the scheme will go to small and marginal farmers. This scheme would directly benefit around 52 lakh farmers in the State. Of the total 57 lakh, around 51 lakh of them have less than five acres and take up cultivation on their own. Up to May 14, more than 1,250 villages have been covered under the scheme.

When Express spoke to farmers who received this cash benefit, they expressed joy stating that it has come at the right time and they are all relieved. This means, that they need not run to private money lenders for loans or worry about arranging money for procuring seeds or other farm inputs. They feel that they can utilise this money in phases, which can help them even if they incur losses due to any natural calamity. The scheme is currently limited to land owners and not tenant farmers.

Some others felt that they would like the State to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) and subsidy on other farm inputs which can make them self- sustained. It can also prevent farmer suicides, they feel.

