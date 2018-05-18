Home States Telangana

Kharif season brings smiles on Telangana farmers' face

The entire farming season for Anand was nothing but a vicious circle of taking loans to clear debts. Now, he breathes easy.

Published: 18th May 2018 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

This year’s Kharif season brings more than one reason for Telangana farmers to smile. The major one
being the introduction of Rythu Bandhu Scheme or Farmers’ Investment Support Scheme, launched
on May 10. The scheme, which provides them financial aid of Rs 4,000 per acre per season under the
aegis of the State government, comes as a breather, say several farmers Express spoke to. Farmers
from across Telangana felt the scheme frees them from all the running around they had to do to
borrow money from private money lenders. The financial aid, they feel, would also bring down the
increasing number of farmers suicides

‘The money saved on interest amount will fund education for farmers’ kids’

P Krishna @ Medak/Sangareddy

Tulasidas of Ramachandrapuram village in Medak district owns four acres of land for which the State government has provided him `16,000 under the scheme.

Before the scheme, like several other farmers in the State, Tulasidas too borrowed money from rice mill owners for irrigating crops on his four acres during the Rabi and Kharif seasons. He would return the money, along with the interest, after the harvest. “With the scheme, there is no need to borrow money as the amount given by the State will be sufficient for irrigation purposes," said a jubilant Tulsidas. The money would also help fund the education of his children, he said.

‘Taking loans from private money lenders, banks a thing of past now’

SANGAREDDY: Like Tulasidas, for other farmers of Sangareddy too the problem of getting enough cash for purchasig ploughing tools, seeds, fertiliser ete begins at the start of the Kharif and Rabi seasons. The run-up to banks, private money lenders or any other source to borrow money begins much ahead of the start of the sowing season.

T Jaganreddy, a farmer from Irigipally village, says, "We have gone through sleepless nights in the earlier years. It seems now the situation will change, thanks to the Rythu Bandhu scheme. I have 8 acres of land and the State has given him `32,000. I will use this money in phases." A beaming Jaganreddy adds: "With the money saved from the interest amount alone, I can get my children enrolled to private schools now."

Rythu Bandhu is good, mechanism for Min Support Price will be even better’

K Amruth Rao @ Mahbubnagar/Wanparthy/ Nagarkurnool

For farmers having larger tract of agricultural lands, the State government's scheme has come as a one-stop solution. Take the case of Amruth Chander Nayak, a farmer from Shankarayapally village of Mahbubnagar. For his 10 acres of land, the State has provided him `40,000 as the investment support amount.

"This amount is of great help to me," Nayak says, and adds that earlier, due to lack of funds, he was able to cultivate paddy on only three acres of his land. "Now, I will aslo go for dry crops like jowar, maize and pulses on the entire tract of land," he said.

Nayak used to invest around Rs 50,000 as input capital for cultivating 3-5 acres of his land. The arrival of monsoon decided his profits. Timely arrivals would earn him double his investment. Else, he would not get even half his investment.

"I have been facing losses for the last 7-8 years. The year before the last one was good, but this year again all my paddy crop was gone. Hopefully, now I won't be debt-ridden," he said.

Nayak, however, still has one concern left: that of Minimum Support Price. "Along with the input subsidy, if the State regulates the Minimum Support Price too, farmers will earn good profits," he opines.

‘A much-needed surety for farmers; will bring down incidences of farmer suicides’

Wanaparthy: "No more of borrowing money from private money lenders," beams Chukka Sudarshan, a farmer from Nandimalla village of Amarchintha mandal in Wanaparthy. He had been dependent on private money-lenders for past several years to grow sugarcane on his 4.2 acres of land. "The scheme is a blessing for us. I will be now able to buy seeds and fertilizers with this money," he says. The young farmer has received Rs 18,000 under the scheme. Sudarshan feels this was a surety they always needed. "This can bring down the incidents of farmer suicides. If the crop in one season fails, farmers can ensure that they have their profits in the next season," a visibly happy Sudarshan reflects.

‘Puts an end to the vicious loan-debt circle’

Nagarkurnool: Anand, from Timmajipeta mandal of Nagarkurnool, is a marginal farmer. On the 3.4 acres of land he owns, he has been cultivating paddy for the last two years. Untimely rains had subjected him to huge losses. The entire farming season for Anand was nothing but a vicious circle of taking loans to clear debts. Now, he breathes easy. "I used to spend 75 per cent of my income to clear loans. But the this scheme has made me hopeful. I have received `12,000 under and there are no interests to be paid. For marginal farmers like me, this is a great help," he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Telangana farmers Rythu Bandhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Domestic violence victims of Telangana allege negligence by judicial authorities

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

Unintentional beneficiaries of Telangana government's Rythu Bandhu scheme

Teachers say no to project works; Telangana education department unlikely to relent

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018