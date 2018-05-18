Home States Telangana

Misuse of sports quota in medical admissions: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao orders probe

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate allegations of misuse of sports quota in medical college admissions.

Published: 18th May 2018 06:36 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate allegations of misuse of sports quota in medical college admissions.

Following complaints that some medical seats under sports quota were filled based on fake credentials, the CM has ordered a probe. He said that action would be taken against the culprits.

The High Court had earlier scrapped sports quota in MBBS admissions and it was challenged in the Supreme Court. The apex court restored the sports quota stating that it was unfair to scrap sports quota. However, officials said an inquiry into the allegation was launched in 2017 itself.

“The issue was discussed and senior officials have launched an inquiry into the allegations,” said a senior official.

There are around 3,700 MBBS seats in government and private medical colleges in Telangana. Every year there will be changes in the number of seats available for admissions.

Every year, around 300 aspirants apply for seats under this quota. Since several students apply for it, there is a chart which lists the way preference would be given to those under this quota. For instance, individual participation in a competition is given preference over participation as a group.

Besides, it depends whether an aspirant participated at state, national or international level competitions. All the aspirants submit their certificates for verification before counselling begins.

“After aspirants submit sport certificates, the Sports Authority of Telangana will verify the genuinity of them by contacting the boards or association concerned. Thereafter, they will prepare a priority list based on which students are allotted seats,” said a senior official.

