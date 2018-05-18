Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress questions Chandrasekhar Rao’s silence over 'political developments' in Karnataka

Published: 18th May 2018

Telangana CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress Party leaders wanted to know why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not reacting on the "political developments" that are taking place in Karnataka.

"CM KCR earlier went to Bengaluru and gave a call to Telugu-speaking voters living in Karnataka to vote for JD(S) during Assembly polls. He then said JD(S) leadership had backed his proposed Federal Front. Now, even though BJP was allowed to form government and JD(S) president HD Kumaraswamy himself cried foul over the happenings, KCR has remained silent. Why?" TPCC leaders Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Mallu Ravi and others questioned here, during a press conference, on Thursday.

AICC State affairs incharge RC Khuntia announced that in order to condemn the decision taken by the Karnataka Governor, the TPCC too will organise state-wide dharnas on Friday as per the call given by the AICC.

