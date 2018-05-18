Home States Telangana

Telangana government sanctions first instalment of Dearness Allowance

The State government sanctioned one instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA), which has been due to State government employees.

Published: 18th May 2018 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The State government sanctioned one instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA), which has been due to State government employees. Orders to this effect were issued by the Finance Department on Thursday. The DA was increased from 24.104 per cent of the basic pay to 25.676 per cent of the basic pay from July 1, 2017.

The second instalment which was due from January, 2018 will be released in two months. Meanwhile, the State government constituted a three-member IAS officers committee headed by Ajay Misra, Adhar Sinha and N Siva Sankar for preparing the guidelines for general transfers of State government employees, including teachers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dearness Allowance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Farmers in Telangana elated over Rythu Bandhu Scheme

Dasara has come early due to Rythu Bandhu: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Misuse of sports quota in medical admissions: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao orders probe

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018