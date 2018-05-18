Telangana government sanctions first instalment of Dearness Allowance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The State government sanctioned one instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA), which has been due to State government employees. Orders to this effect were issued by the Finance Department on Thursday. The DA was increased from 24.104 per cent of the basic pay to 25.676 per cent of the basic pay from July 1, 2017.

The second instalment which was due from January, 2018 will be released in two months. Meanwhile, the State government constituted a three-member IAS officers committee headed by Ajay Misra, Adhar Sinha and N Siva Sankar for preparing the guidelines for general transfers of State government employees, including teachers.