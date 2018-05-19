Early monsoon in Kerala may not cheer Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Southwest(SW) monsoon might hit Kerala coast earlier than usual this year, as per the forecast of India Meteorological Department(IMD) released on Friday. As per the forecast, SW monsoon might have an onset in Kerala on May 29, with an error of plus or minus four days. The SW monsoon usually hits Kerala coast on June 1, with a standard deviation of about seven days.

While one might rejoice, they should not raise their hopes much as an early onset of SW monsoon in Kerala does not mean that it will necessarily hit Telangana early as well. One need not look much beyond to know this. Last year, SW monsoon had an onset over Kerala on May 30, however by the time monsoon reached Telangana, it was almost June 12, against the usual date when SW Monsoon hits the State, i.e. June 6.

However, if the monsoon hits Kerala early and further reaches Telangana on or before time, it would prove a grace for the state’s farmers. Since past few years, monsoon has been reaching Telangana very late.

B Raja Rao, meteorologist with IMD Hyderabad, said, “Arrival of SW monsoon in Telangana after its onset in Kerala will depend on a variety of meteorological factors like low pressure over Bay of Bengal and presence of Upper Cyclonic Circulations. Although monsoon might have an early onset in Kerala, it will not mean that monsoon will progress and arrive early in TS as well.”