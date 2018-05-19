No scope for BJP to push their 'Hindutva' agenda in Telangana: IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The strong Hindu-Muslim fabric in Telangana under the TRS rule will leave no scope for the BJP to push their ‘Hindutva’ agenda in the state, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Friday even as he reiterated that he would quit politics if TRS did not return to power in 2019 elections.‘‘Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself conducted Yagams and known for his dharmic life style.

The strong Hindu-Muslim fabric in TRS rule is too strong for the BJP to push its Hindutva agenda. There is nothing wrong if BJP or any other party wants to expand their base in the state.

The TRS will do its work and other parties too will do their work. There is no scope in Telangana for Hindutva agenda,’’ KTR said. ‘’ KCR style is like “Chikkadu-Dorakadu,’’ he remarked.During an informal chat with reporters, KTR predicted that the 2019 Assembly elections will be one sided -- in favour of the TRS. “Our slogan for the next elections is KCR which is synonym for Telangana. Even if people were not happy with the performance of MLAs at some places, they will overlook the local MLA factor and support KCR. KCR-TRS-Telangana are inseparable,’’ he said.

In the one-and-a-half-hour long interaction, KTR touched upon several issues. ‘‘The Congress party has been making desperate attempts to give false promises. Let the Congress announce what is the criteria for unemployment allowance. The TRS government is focusing on providing jobs, not to give dole to jobless youth. We have filled 30,000 jobs. We will keep our promise of giving one lakh jobs in this term.