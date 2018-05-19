Power plants of Telangana to start operations next month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The power plants, whose construction was started after the formation of Telangana, will start commercial operations from next month. In the next two years, an additional 3,480 MW power capacity will be added to the state. After four years, the additional power generating capacity will touch 4,000 MW.

Chairman and managing director of TS Transco and TS Genco D Prabhakar Rao on Friday reviewed the progress of the construction of the power plants including NTPC, Yadadri, Bhadradri, KTPS. Two units (2X800MW) of Ramagundam NTPC work have already started. The first unit will generate 800 MW power from November next year. KTPS seventh phase construction too has started.