Home States Telangana

Supply power to irrigation projects fast: Telangana Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao

Irrigation minister T Harish Rao urged TS Transco officials to provide power immediately after the completion of the construction of pump houses of lift irrigation schemes.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao (File)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation minister T Harish Rao urged TS Transco officials to provide power immediately after the completion of the construction of pump houses of lift irrigation schemes.
At a review here on Friday, the irrigation minister also wanted the officials to study the feasibility of tapping solar power at all the irrigation reservoirs. He directed the officials to take up hydel power generation at Kanthanapally project.

It was estimated at the meeting that this year, the lift irrigation projects require 3,234 MW power. Currently, the lift irrigation projects were consuming 1,028.40 MW power. Once the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and other lift irrigation projects are completed, an additional 2,206 MW power would be required. Kaleshwaram LIS alone requires 1,916 MW power this year, the officials estimated. Transco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao and other officials were present at the meeting.

DS can talk to CM anytime: Kavitha
Nizamabad: MP Kavitha said on Friday that senior leader D Srinivas has total freedom in the party and he can discuss his grievances with the Chief Minister instead of organizing separate meetings. After touring Nizamabad parliament constituency for 10 days, she addressed a press conference in Nizamabad Press Club. She said that when DS did not get MLC seat in the Congress, he joined TRS which sent him to RS.

