Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao throws weight behind JD(S) as Karnataka drama shifts to Hyderabad

Over a 100 Congress and 37 JD(S) MLAs camped in two different star hotels in the city for about 14 hours to ‘escape’ any poaching attempts by the saffron party.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLAs are seen leaving from Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad to Bengaluru on Friday. (Vinay Madapu | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After a 14-hour-long drama replete with suspense and uncertainty, Congress and JD(S) legislators from Karnataka who drove into Hyderabad on Friday morning returned to their home State late night to face the floor test on Saturday. Theday ended with JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy alleging that two of his party MLAs had been hijacked by the BJP.

Over a 100 Congress and 37 JD(S) MLAs camped in two different star hotels in the city for about 14 hours to ‘escape’ any poaching attempts by the saffron party. ‘’The BJP has hijacked two of our MLAs. 

One of them is in Kochi and is going back to Bengaluru and the other MLA’s whereabouts are not known. But I am hopeful that both will return at the time of the floor test tomorrow,” alleged Kumaraswamy.“The BJP is indulging in horse trading, but we also have friends within the saffron party. If they come forward to support us, we will consider them,” he said while alleging that several of them were offered huge amounts by the saffron party. “The BJP is trying to work their way undemocratically.

The interim-Governor KG Bopaiah has invited the BJP cadre even though they don’t have the numbers,’’ Kumaraswamy said.The JD(S) leader said that though Congress and his party had sent a list of MLAs required to form a stable government, it had been put aside. “The Supreme Court gave a historic judgement, inviting all MLAs to come to the floor and show their strength. This is why, we are all going back and we will definitely show our strength,” Kumaraswamy added.

Earlier in the day, both Congress and JD (S) MLAs were engaged in brainstorming sessions, trying to re-draw theirstrategies for tomorrow. In the evening, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah flew in to Hyderabad in achartered flight from Bengaluru and headed straight to Taj Krishna where he convened the CLP meeting. Emerging from the meeting hours later, he said: “the Congress and JD(S) are together. I am 100 per cent confident that we will win in the floor test on Saturday.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KCR JD(S) Chandrashekar Rao Karnataka drama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka power struggle: Curtains down in Hyderabad; Congress, JD(S) MLAs shift to Karnataka's Vidhan Soudha 

Supply power to irrigation projects fast: Telangana Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao

Government proposes four zones for Telangana

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018