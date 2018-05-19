Home States Telangana

Telangana government forms first Pay Revision Commission

The pay scales of the state government employees were revised with effect from July, 2013, with monetary benefit from June 6, 2014.

Published: 19th May 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) of Telangana for government employees was constituted on Friday. It has three members.The chairman of the PRC is CR Biswal. The members are C Umamaheswara Rao and Mohammed Ali Raft. All of them are retired IAS officers. The commission was asked to submit its report within three months from the date of assumption of charge.

The pay scales of the state government employees were revised with effect from July, 2013, with monetary benefit from June 6, 2014. As per the convention, the pay scales of the employees are due for revision with effect from July 1, 2018.

The orders stated that while making the recommendations, the Pay Revision Commission should take into account the economic conditions in the state, prevailing pay structure in Central and other state governments, the resources available to the state government, the financial implications of their recommendations, and the overall impact on the state finances.  The PRC will work from Hyderabad and if needed, they may also tour within or outside the state, the orders said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pay Revision Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

No scope for BJP to push their 'Hindutva' agenda in Telangana: IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Inter admissions to begin May 21, but 200 colleges of Telangana yet to get affiliated

Early monsoon in Kerala may not cheer Telangana

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018