Telangana government forms first Pay Revision Commission

HYDERABAD: The first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) of Telangana for government employees was constituted on Friday. It has three members.The chairman of the PRC is CR Biswal. The members are C Umamaheswara Rao and Mohammed Ali Raft. All of them are retired IAS officers. The commission was asked to submit its report within three months from the date of assumption of charge.

The pay scales of the state government employees were revised with effect from July, 2013, with monetary benefit from June 6, 2014. As per the convention, the pay scales of the employees are due for revision with effect from July 1, 2018.

The orders stated that while making the recommendations, the Pay Revision Commission should take into account the economic conditions in the state, prevailing pay structure in Central and other state governments, the resources available to the state government, the financial implications of their recommendations, and the overall impact on the state finances. The PRC will work from Hyderabad and if needed, they may also tour within or outside the state, the orders said.