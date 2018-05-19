Telangana to focus on four revolutions: IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao said that the TRS government was focusing on four key revolutions in the state — Blue (fish production), Pink (meat production), Green (development of agriculture) and White (improving milk production). “We have prepared the draft Food Processing Policy keeping the four revolutions in mind.

The draft will be placed soon before the Cabinet. With the investment support scheme (Rythu Bandhu) to farmers, the Green revolution has begun. Once the farmer is happy, then the allied sectors and people concerned will be happy.

The farmers, who migrated to Gulf, will return to Telangana after Rythu Bandhu scheme. The state spent Rs 37,000 crore for irrigation in one year. It has never happened anywhere in the world,” Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao ridiculed Congress’ assurance to waive Rs 2 lakh crop loans for every farmer if voted to power. 98.3 per cent out of 58 lakh farmers in the state have 10 acres or less land. Only 1.7 per cent farmers have more than 10 acres in the state. “The crop loans taken by small farmers will not cross `30,000. The Congress slammed Rythu Bandhu by saying that it will help only landlords, then how can it promise to waive `2 lakh crop loans, mostly taken by rich farmers?” Rama Rao wondered. The TRS government took several measures for the overall development of farmers, Rama Rao claimed.

Rama Rao said that the government resumed around 1,200 acres of land from industries which remained non-starters. Blaming the BJP and the Congress for halting the proposed Pharma City, Rama Rao said that he would personally meet the villagers and convince them once Pharma City got environmental clearance.

State signs tripartite agreement

Hyderabad: A tripartite agreement was signed among DASAN Network Solutions, Inc South Korea; Celkon Impex Private Limited, Hyderabad, and state government on Friday The three parties have agreed on the importance of infrastructure and industries and welcomed mutual cooperation for facilitating investments in TS. The partnering is expected to generate more than 2,000 new employment opportunities in the state. Celkon with its direct investment in Telangana will create and develop GPON Manufacturing technology in Fab city with the complete support of DASAN in terms of technology involving an investment.