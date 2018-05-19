TS Eamcet results: Telangana students fair better

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana students have outshone their AP counterparts in TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2018 (EAMCET-2018) results announced Saturday afternoon by education minister Kadiyam Srihari here.

Unlike the last couple of years, Telangana students have secured eight of the top 10 ranks in both engineering and AM streams from the state.

Hyderabad-boy Ayyapu Venkata Phani Vamsinath emerged as the topper in the Engineering stream with a combined score of 95.7245. Rank 2 was grabbed by Gattu Mytraya who secured a combined score of 95.6955.

In Agriculture and pharmacy (AM) streams, Perigela Namratah topped with a combined score of 93.3832 where as Y Sanjeeva Kumar Reddy with a combined score of 92.2744 came second.

The result which was earlier supposed to be released at 4pm was advanced and declared at 1pm on the eamcet.tsche.ac.in. However, accessing the website for results have not been easy with heavy traffic resulting in the website crashing a few times.

This year, for the first time the test was conducted online, in 87 test centres at 18 test zones across Telangana and AP from 2-7 May.

Of the 1.36 candidates who took the engineering test 78.24 per cent have qualified (1.06 lakh). While of 66,858 candidates who appeared for the AM group, 90.72 per cent have qualified (60,651).

As many as 94,692 candidates have been awarded ranks in engineering stream and in AM stream 54,490 were awarded ranks.

The ranks have been assigned in order of merit on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75 per cent weightage to normalized marks scored in Eamcet and 25 per cent weightage to marks scored in group subjects namely Maths/Biology, physics, chemistry in intermediate or class XII.

Provisional allotment of seats for the first phase will be made on June 8. Candidates can pay the tuition fee and report at the colleges by June 12.