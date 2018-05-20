After Karnataka drama, BJP now shifts focus to Telangana

By PTI

HYDERABAD: With the election process in Karnataka coming to a close, Telangana would be one of the focus states for the BJP as the party gears up for simultaneous elections to the state assembly and Lok Sabha in 2019, state BJP president K Laxman has said.

"Recently, a meeting was held in Delhi, presided over by BJP president Amit Shah. He focused on Telangana. He clearly told us that now elections are over in Karnataka, we will focus on Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha," he told PTI here.

Shah is likely to visit Telangana next month to assess the political situation and plan for the elections, he said.

Laxman said the BJP is organisationally strong in the state and that it would now focus on strengthening the party at polling booth level.

He said a 'panna pramukh' would be appointed, under whom BJP workers will reach out to every family. A panna literally means a messenger or a page.

The BJP would highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, the funds given by Centre to Telangana in sectors like highways, railway projects, Ujwala (free gas connections scheme), he said.

It would also highlight the alleged failure of TRS government in Telangana to keep its promises, including employment generation, providing two bedroom houses to poor and distribution of three acres of land to Dalits, he added.

The party manifesto would have mention of various schemes it would undertake for different sections including Scheduled Caste, Backward Classes, and the youth.

The manifesto will be prepared after holding discussions with all sections of the society, the senior BJP leader said.

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey have been given the charge of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and they would visit the state, he noted.

At the time of elections, the party's central leadership would focus on the states where it is not in power, while the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states would spearhead the campaign, he added.