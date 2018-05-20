Democracy at stake in Telangana too: TJS

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief M Kodandaram said undemocratic practices and horse-trading witnessed in Karnataka had already been present in Telangana. He said if such practices were not controlled now, same horse-trading would be witnessed across the country after 2019 polls, posing a threat to the very existence of democracy.

While reacting on the political developments in Karnataka, the TJS founder on Saturday alleged that political parties were stooping to any level for the sake of assuming power. "In Karnataka, we have clearly witnessed how some political parties tried to lure MLAs belonging to some other parties to form government. Now-a-days, it has become a habit for lawmakers to shift their political allegiance from one party to another, even though people elected them from a particular political party. We are already witnessing such unethical practice in Telangana as some of the MLA won on Congress and TDP tickets are now in the ruling TRS," he said.

"If any lawmaker, who is elected on a political party ticket, joins another political party, he should immediately resign. If he clings on to his post even after embracing another political party, that is against the principles of democracy," the Political Science professor added.