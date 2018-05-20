Encashing Telangana government's Rythu Bandhu cheques an ordeal due to heat

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Farmers are facing hardships while encashing their Rythu Bandhu cheques in banks because of lack of basic facilities at the banks. Hundreds of farmers are thronging the banks from early morning with their cheques, but there is no drinking water provided to them or tents put up to shield from the sun.

As a result, the farmers have to stand in long queues in the sun, which is making them ill. K Narasimha Rao, a farmer from Chintakani mandal headquarters, said,”The heat is unbearable and the queues are long. It is very difficult to wait.”

The same situation is seen at Proddutur village in Chintakani mandal. Farmers are reaching the bank early morning, but the bank opens only at 10.30 am, and they are allowed inside the bank at 11 am. CPM party district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao demanded that the bankers should provide minimum facilities to farmers and see that all get cash in time.