Girls fail to make it to top 10 in Telangana Engineering list

Moreover, the disparity in the number of boys and girls opting for engineering and agriculture/pharmacy streams reveals that the engineering continues to be domain of boys while pharmacy for girls.

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS Eamcet proved to be tough nut to crack as no girl student could make it to the top-10 rankers in the engineering test this year too. However, only four girl students were figured in the toppers list in agriculture and allied streams.

In total 84,704 boys appeared for the engineering test and 57,007 have been qualified as against 51,601 girls who appeared and 37,585 who got ranks. In agriculture, on the other hand, the girls outnumbered the boys -- of 45,887 girl candidates who appeared the test, 38,017 have been qualified as against 20,971 boy who wrote the test and 16,473 who got ranks.

Classes to being from June 16

In another first, engineering admission this year has been advanced by a fortnight. According to the education minister, who who spoke to media on the sidelines of Eamcet results, said,"the first phase of counselling will be over by June 8 and the second phase of the counselling will be over by July first week. Unlike previous years, the classes for BTech students will begin in June 16 instead of August."

In addition, TSCHE has decided to officially incorporate internal sliding for the first time. Accordingly, students who apply for one course and then want to move to another can do so once the course has an empty seat. However, students who make the switch would be eligible for fee reimbursement from this year.

The minister also appreciated JNTU Hyderabad for conducting the test online for the first time for which nearly 2 lakh students appeared. "It is because of the effort of the government in the last four years that the quality of engineering education in the state has improved," he said. He attributed this to the new rules pertaining to biometric attendance system for students and faculty, installation of CCTV cameras, improvement in laboratory infrastructure and 75 per cent compulsory attendance among the others.

