Hyderabad boy tops engineering stream in Telangana's Eamcet

Published: 20th May 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana students have outshone their AP counterparts in the engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test-2018 (Eamcet-2018), the results of which were announced on Saturday by education minister Kadiyam Srihari. It may be recalled that in this year's AP Eamcet too, TS students have done well and clinched six of the top 10 ranks in engineering stream. For the last couple of years, Andhra Pradesh students have secured top ranks in Telangana Eamcet.

Hyderabad boy Ayyapu Venkata Phani Vamsinath emerged topper in the engineering stream with a combined score of 95.72 followed by Gattu Mytraya, who secured a combined score of 95.69.

In agriculture stream, Perigela Namratha topped with a combined score of 93.38 whereas Y Sanjeeva Kumar Reddy with a combined score of 92.27 came second. This year, for the first time the test was conducted online in 87 test centres at 18 test zones across Telangana and AP from May 2-7.

Of the 1.36 lakh candidates who took the engineering test, 1.06 lakh or 78.24 per cent have qualified in the exam. Of the 66,858 candidates who appeared for agriculture stream, 60,651 students have qualified.

As many as 94,692 candidates have been awarded ranks in engineering stream and

54,490 in agriculture stream. The ranks have been assigned in the order of merit on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75 per cent weightage to marks scored in Eamcet and 25 per cent weightage to marks scored in group subjects namely maths/biology, physics, chemistry in Intermediate or Class XII.

Though the results were announced in the afternoon, students could not check their scores for several hours as the TSCHE website had crashed due to heavy traffic.

