JNTU professor’s son tops Telangana's engineering entrance test

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Being a professor in mechanical engineering department and former Controller of Examination at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad, it was a special and elating experience for Dr AVSSKS Gupta, whose son, AV Phani Vamsinath topped the engineering stream of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet), the results of which were released on Saturday.

While he might have topped the state-level entrance test and can get admitted into any of the best engineering colleges, Vamsinath's eyes are firmly set on getting into Indian Institute of Technology. He secured 85th rank in the Joint Entrance Examination Main this year and will be giving JEE Advanced test to be held on Sunday.

Speaking to Express, Dr Gupta proudly said that he is himself was an IITian as he completed his PhD from IIT Kharagpur and his elder son is pursuing B.Tech in mechanical engineering from IIT Madras. Dr Gupta aid, "My son is aiming to get into IIT Bombay to pursue B.Tech in Computer Science there. I knew he would score one of the top 10 ranks but getting the top rank is a pleasant surprise."

Dr Gupta said, "As I have experienced the high standards of academic atmosphere and pedagogy of IIT, I used to keep telling my sons about it since they were in seventh class itself, inspiring them to aspire for IIT. From eighth class they started preparing for IIT."