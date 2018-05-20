LIC told to pay double the amount for rejecting claim

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of late, claiming life or health insurance amount has become a big task as several companies allege that the medical history of a policy-holder has been suppressed. The outcome then becomes routine and the benefits, no matter how extravagant they claim and sound, become useless. Though such instances have become quite common these days, a woman claiming insurance for her deceased husband fought for over a decade to claim benefits from the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Upholding her case, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has ordered LIC to pay the widow a total sum of Rs 2.7 lakh, saying that the insurance company failed to prove the reason for not paying the sum assured. S Vijayalakshmi, a resident of Ram Nagar in Warangal, began her fight for the insured amount in 2011 at the Warangal district consumer forum as a nominee of her husband. The company argued that Nagaraju had died of 'fever and vomiting' and that medical facts, by availing sick leave, were suppressed while filling the insurance form. The forum, after four years of hearing, rejected her petition. Nagaraju, before being diagnosed with such ailments, had taken insurance cover in April 2007 under Jeevan Mitra policy which covers double risks.

He died in 2008 due to ailments caused by his chronic alcohol consumption. Soon after the district forum rejected Lakshmi's plea for justice, she approached the SCDRC which differed with the judgment of the district forum.While medical records maintained that Nagaraju died due to ailments caused by alcohol consumption and that he took 154 days of leave on 12 occasions before signing up for insurance, the SCDRC didn't consider those reasons cited by the insurance company. It held that though Nagaraju did not disclose such illness before signing up for the health insurance, it said that there was no proof of Nagaraju being a chronic alcoholic and died due to illness caused by it.

If the insurance company followed that they would not have given policy if the policy-holder revealed that he was an alcoholic, no insurance policy would stand for test and they would have done any business, the commission said. In a stern judgment order the commission observed that health insurances are taken only after a person is attacked by some ailment and no one would think of taking an insurance policy as long as he is healthy. These facts are known to insurance companies. Event then, they will not dare to take steps to test the health condition of the insurance policy holder at the time of the issuance of the policy but they will search for grounds for repudiation after submission of a claim, it remarked. The state consumer commission said LIC was liable to pay double insurance cover of Rs 1.5 lakh along with interest of 9 per cent from the date of filing of the petition, a compensation of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 towards costs.