List of Telangana government's Excellence awardees out

HYDERABAD: The government announced the "Telangana Excellence Awards" (TEX) for 2018 to recognise the exemplary public services rendered by civil servants working at different levels of administration. The awards are given in areas of general, innovation and implementation of flagship schemes. A total of 15 awards were announced on Saturday. These awardees will be given a trophy and a citation. The TRS government started the TEX Awards for recognising the services of IAS officers. The awardees for 2018 are:

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

G Asok Kumar - Principal Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, Delhi

V Anil Kumar - Commissioner, Commercial Taxes

GENERAL AWARDS

Individual: Dr Gaurav Uppal - Nalgonda Collector - for the project MASAM: Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management.

Group: Dr Buddhaprakash Jyothi (secretary, SC Development), D Divya (Adilabad Collector) and Dr Rajeev Raj (DMHO, Adilabad) for the project Highest Public Institutional Deliveries

Organisation: B Janardhan Reddy (GHMC Commissioner) for Land Pooling for 2 BHK housing scheme.

INNOVATION

Individual: RV Karnan, Mancherial Collector for Vikasam School

Organisation: M Dana Kishore (Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board) for Efficient Sewer Operations by use of Mini Sewer Jetting vehicle, and eliminating manual scavenging

FLAGSHIP SCHEMES

KCR KIT

Individual: K Surendra Mohan (Suryapet district Collector)

Group: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Karimnagar district Collector), Rajesham (DMHO), Dr Mohammed Aleem (Administrator, MCH centre)

Organisation: Karuna Vakati (Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare).

LAND RECORD UPDATION

Group: A Sharath (Jagitial district Collector), Ganta Narender (RDO, Jagtial) and Naluvala Venkatesh (Tahsildar, Medipally).

Organisation : Gaurav Uppal (Nalgonda district Collector) and the Revenue Department

IT INITIATIVES IN GOVERNANCE:

Individual : Alagu Varshini (Peddapalli district Collector) for the Sand Tax policy and IT initiative

SHEEP DISTRIBUTION

Organisation : Prashanth J Patil (Kumrambheem-Asifabad district Collector) and Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department

SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT

Organisation : D Krishna Bhaskar (Rajanna-Sircilla district Collector) and Municipal Council.