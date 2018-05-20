Home States Telangana

Most Telangana entrance toppers unlikely to take part in counselling

Despite a good show by Telangana students in EAMCET, most toppers are unlikely to participate in the counselling as they are eyeing seats in IITs, NEET and AIIMS.

Published: 20th May 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

With JEE-Advanced being conducted on Sunday and entrance for AIIMS on May 27, the EAMCET results for several students was just a confidence booster ahead of the national-level competitive examinations.

Gattu Mytraya, who secured 156.86marks in the test and a combined score of 95.69 in EAMCET has earlier made to the toppers list in AP EAMCET as well as JEE Mains. Speaking to Express, his father Gattu Rambhav said that Mytraya was still in hostel preparing from JEE-Advanced.

"My son is aiming for IIT Bombay right now, later he wants to crack civil services. Though we reside in Hyderabad, he chose to stay in hostel and study. He comes home every third Monday," he said.

Similarly, Y Sanjeeva Kumar Reddy, the second ranker from agriculture and pharmacy stream said that he was elated at having secured the rank with 143.51 marks in Eamcet and a combined score of 92.27. "I hope I am able to get through AIMS, that's my ultimate goal. Though I appeared EAMCET, it is NEET, JIPMER and AIMS entrance that I am focussing on," he said.

