Sri Chaitanya and Narayana junior college students bag most seats in Telangana State engineering, agriculture entrance test

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of Sri Chaitanya and Narayana junior colleges grabbed most of the top-10 and top-100 ranks in the Engineering and Medical/Agriculture streams of the Telangana State engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test(EAMCET).

Speaking to media on Saturday, directors of Narayana Educational Institutions Dr Sindhura Narayana and Sharani Narayana said that Narayana has realised the aspirations of students and fulfilled dreams of their parents. They claimed that Narayana secured 71 of the top-100 ranks in engineering and 41 of the top-100 ranks in medial/agriculture streams. They attributed the success to meticulous academic schedule and regular online mock tests conducted by Narayana.

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, however, claimed that their students secured 94 of the top-100 ranks in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy streams. B Sushma, academic director of the institution attributed the success to integrated curriculum and various academic programmes like Super 60, MPL, Medicon and top-notch faculty for the success. Dr B S Rao, founder and chairman appreciated the efforts of the students and faculty.