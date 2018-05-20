Home States Telangana

Vaddera Societies to be trained in setting up sand units: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

At a review here, Rama Rao felt the need to increase the use of manufactured sand instead of natural sand in the state.

Published: 20th May 2018 05:15 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the State government would help the Vaddera Societies, to be formed with SC and ST youths, set up plants to produce "manufactured sand". At a review here, Rama Rao felt the need to increase the use of manufactured sand instead of natural sand in the state.

Rama Rao said that the Vaddera community, who are traditionally engaged in stone crushing, lost their jobs after the advent of mechanised stone crushers. The government would provide employment to them by helping them start sand manufacturing units in Rangareddy district on a trial basis for providing employment to Vadderas, SCs and STs, he added. The government would train the Vaddera youths and also provide loans to them for starting sand units.

Meanwhile, KTR directed the officials to prepare the estimates on how many sand reaches were required. He also wanted the officials to prepare the estimates for the demand for sand for government projects and private housing projects. He directed the officials to prepare the district-wise and local-wise sand reach maps.

The minister directed the officials in revenue, mining and police departments to conduct joint inspections to prevent illegal mining or illegal transport of sand. KTR said that so far, 517 non-working mining leases were cancelled across the state. He also approved the guidelines for giving incentives for the mining employees who showed exemplary performance in the department.

GOVT TO ROPE IN SCCL FOR STEEL PLANT:

KTR said he would soon conduct a meeting with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and mining officials on setting up of steel factory in Bayyaram. Meanwhile, officials told the minister that they were getting good results after using drone cameras at some mines on a pilot basis. The use of technology in mining was bringing more transparency, the officials explained. The TS Mining Development Corporation (TSMDC) is also participating in national mining bids to expand the activities of TSMDC. Principal secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, mines director Sushil Kumar, TSMDC managing director G Malsur and others officials were present at the meeting.

