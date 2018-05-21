Former Tirumala head priest calls for CBI inquiry in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AV Ramana Deekshitulu, who was recently removed from the post of Chief Priest of Tirumala Temple managed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, alleged that highly-priced ornaments and precious diamonds donated by devotees to Lord Venkateshwara have disappeared in the past two decades and sought a CBI inquiry into the same.

He alleged that a pink diamond which used to be inserted in a platinum necklace adorned to the presiding deity in the Tirumala Temple had gone missing since 2001. “A few months ago, a pink diamond was auctioned in Geneva for Rs 500 crore. When I saw the photo of the auctioned diamond in a newspaper, I immediately felt that it was similar to the one which used to be in the platinum necklace of Lord Venkanna,” he said, while showing images of the diamond as well as newspaper clipping of the auction report.

While addressing media here on Sunday, the ex-Chief Priest of Tirumala Temple said an officers panel which conducted a probe into the issue of missing of diamond in its report claimed that the diamond had broken into pieces due to coins thrown at the deity by devotees, during Garuda Seva. “But, a diamond can’t be easily broken even with an iron hammer. It can only be split by another diamond. Hence, it is a big lie to say that the diamond shattered into pieces because of coins thrown by the devotees,” he said.

He then challenged TTD authorities to show the broken pieces of the diamond to media, if at all that version of the story was correct. Alleging that several precious ornaments have gone missing since 1996, when Miraasi system was abolished, Ramana Deekshitulu demanded for a comprehensive CBI probe. “Only recently donated jewellery is used to decorate the god these days. Old ornaments don’t appear at all. Many of the precious jewellery in the temple have gone missing after 1996. A high level probe panel must be constituted to ascertain facts and also to protect the remaining ornaments of Lord Venkateshwara,” he demanded.

However, he did not want to name those who might have stolen the jewellery. “I am not here to name anybody. But, a CBI probe will bring out the facts. An experts panel consisting of gemologists and jewellery experts can only verify the facts,” he added. The priest added earlier, an IPS officer had made several recommendations to the TTD on how to preserve the jewellery. But, none of the suggestions were implemented. Ramana Deekshitulu, who was removed from the Chief Priest position citing his age, felt that he might have been shown the door as he raised these issues before the TTD board. “The newly constituted TTD board in its first meeting itself took a decision to implement 65 years retirement rule for me and others, exactly a day after I raised this issue,” he said.

EO refutes charges



Refuting the allegation that a pink diamond had gone missing, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal asserted that all jewels noted in the Tiruvabharanam register were “safe and sound”. “In fact, it wasn’t a diamond at all... just a ruby,” he told the media at Tirupati. He added that the broken pieces of the ruby were with the TTD and cited Justice M Jagannadha Rao Committee’s report to prove his point