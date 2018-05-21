‘JEE-Advanced easier than last year’, says majority of Telangana students 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - Advanced on Sunday said that the exam, which was divided into parts, was easier compared to last year. Overall, the paper was neither tough nor easy, but a majority of them felt that Chemistry was tougher than Math and Physics.

Most of the students who interacted with Express after the exam were confident that they would qualify.

Yashwant Sai, a student of Impulse Junior College and his friends, who were all confident about getting qualified said, “The pattern of the paper is often known, but the finer aspects can be unexpected. This year, there was a separate bit on numerical values where we had to choose the exact values. That was slightly time consuming, but the rest of the paper was moderately set.”

Several other students also described that the paper was moderate. Compared to last year, where Mathematics was quite tough, this year it was simpler, they shared. B Mahalakshmi, who was a student of Narayana Junior College in the city, secured 3,000 rank in TS-Eamcet. “But the focus is on JEE and also BITS. If I do not make it to any of these places, then I will choose a local college. The paper was quite simple,” she said.

K Aishwarya and S Yogeshwari, both students of Velocity college found the first paper easier than the second. They felt that Chemistry was easier than the rest and are waiting to take their BITS entrance exam. While most students were found discussing about the paper, parents who were seen waiting for their children pointed out that for a national level exam which is for premiere institutes in the country, there should have been better infrastructure.

They complained that for an online exam, where every room had at least 60 students on 60 computers, there should have been ACs. “It is so hot outside and with just fans, anything could have happened. And the exam is for one of the premiere institutes in the country,” said Yogeshwari’s father. Though there were fans and water was supplied on request, it was a stressful set up, students added. The exam was conducted at Ion Digitals in three to four centres in the city apart from an Engineering college in Nizampet. Parents at Ion Digitals had to wait in the sun, surrounded by building materials lying there to be used for construction.